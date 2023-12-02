Tactical Preview: Newcastle United vs Manchester United

Manchester United travel to Newcastle this evening for their final away game in the trio of testing fixtures this week.

United beat Everton in the league last Sunday before drawing an enthralling encounter with Galatasaray in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Eddie Howe’s depleted but dangerous side will hope home support can roar them to victory tonight and United will have to be on their guard from the first whistle.

Controlling the atmosphere will be key to United’s success, something which they can draw experience from in their last two outings.

Newcastle’s high octane style will mean United will have to look after the ball and avoid cheap turnovers in their own half.

Kobbie Mainoo has been the calm in the storm of United’s last two games, showing a level of maturity beyond his years in the middle of the park.

Starting the youngster is a must this evening and his ability to keep the ball and transfer it into dangerous areas can get United up the pitch effectively.

Bruno Fernandes continues to be Ten Hag’s biggest threat in attacking areas, with the captain’s stunning goal in Turkey a reminder of his quality.

Getting Bruno in the pockets will allow him to feed the front line which is expected to have pace in abundance.

Alejandro Garnacho’s form since the international break has been electrifying and his personality and confidence will thrive in the white hot atmosphere tonight.

Getting Garnacho in one v one situations will allow Luke Shaw to back him up and create overloads down the left-flank and with the pair both more than capable of delivering a killer final ball, expect United to use that route of attack.

Defensively, Aaron Wan-Bissaka will tasked with dealing with the dangerous Anthony Gordon, who has been a consistent threat for Newcastle this season.

Harry Maguire will also need to continue his fine form and if Wan-Bissaka and Maguire can win their battles, United will have a base for a huge victory on Tyneside tonight.