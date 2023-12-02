Three things we learned as Man United slump to sloppy defeat by Newcastle United



Manchester United lost 1-0 to Newcastle United on a bitterly cold evening on Tyneside today.

It was a dull performance from the Red Devils, many of whom did not look motivated or focused, making life easy all too often for the home side.

Here are three things we learned about United over the course of the 90 minutes’ action at St James’ Park.

1. A new right back must be a priority in the next transfer window.

There have been many debates among United fans about which of Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the better defender. With Luke Shaw moved to centre back, this was an opportunity to compare the pair in real time and the answer was clear: neither is good enough for Manchester United.

Both full backs got stranded out of position all too often, leaving the likes of Bruno Fernandes to have to track back to cover on multiple occasions. Wan-Bissaka could be seen trotting back when losing possession, earning himself a b—–ing from Harry Maguire, while Dalot nearly scored the most peculiar own goal when he appeared to chip Andre Onana, who had come out to collect the ball. Both were way off their man for Newcastle’s goal.

Neither offered anything going forward and Newcastle’s wingers ran riot for most of the match. Wan-Bissaka’s great goalline block was only necessary because he was 30 yards out of position in the build up, leaving Newcastle a free run down the right wing.

2. We really have to start believing Harry Maguire has turned it around

OK there were some frustrated, clumsy fouls and an unnecessary booking but on a day of dreaful performances, once again Maguire can hold his head high. He has not been perfect but he has been pretty solid and consistent for several weeks now.

In the land of the blind, the one eyed man is king. In a defence as shambolic as this, Harry has to be the first name on the team sheet right now. How times have changed. Can it be trusted? How long will it last? Let’s hope it’s the real thing.

3. Marcus Rashford needs a spell on the sidelines

There were plenty of “lazy” performances as Paul Scholes put it after the game, but Rashford’s has to have been the worst of all. His tracking back was non-existent and his all-round game was just poor.

Rashford is a big name and he carried United for much of last season, but his form is probably the worst it has ever been right now and a spell on the sidelines or even a run out with the Under 21’s might be good for him as he attempts a reset in time for the second half of the season.

A week that started so well with a convincing 3-0 victory over Everton has turned quite sour for Erik ten Hag’s men and they will certainly need to show more fighting spirit against Chelsea in their next game on Wednesday.