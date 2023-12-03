Alejandro Garnacho wins Manchester United’s Player of the Month for November



The doom and gloom is back around Old Trafford after Manchester United’s limp loss away to Newcastle.

However, the only reason why Erik ten Hag’s job is not under the scanner is the run that preceded that loss in November.

The team won three games out of three without conceding a goal and one player in particular stood out massively.

Alejandro Garnacho has won United’s Player of the Month for November after his sparkling attacking contributions against Fulham, Luton, and Everton.

Of course, the highlight of the month was his audacious bicycle kick against Everton in the early minutes of the game which is sure to win the Goal of the Month.

Even besides that, November will be remembered as the month when Garnacho finally established himself as a starter-calibre player.

The Argentine had gained somewhat of an impact sub reputation and looked underwhelming when starting games but that all changed in November.

He was United’s key attacking threat in pretty much every game, with the team using his threat in behind to force the opposition backwards.

Garnacho has also started using his weaker left foot a lot more recently which has added another dimension to his game and made him difficult to defend against.

He signed a new contract last year and unlike Marcus Rashford, whose form has fallen off the cliff after signing a new contract, has taken his game to another level.

In the absence of other options like Antony, Sancho, and Amad, he is arguably the first name on the teamsheet now.

Fans will be hoping that this run is not a false dawn and is just the start of a player with world-class potential realising his limitless ceiling and taking the first steps towards it.

