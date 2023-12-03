Brandon Williams endures torrid substitute appearance despite Ipswich win

Brandon Williams was only on the pitch 13 minutes, but he had a chaotic afternoon where he scored an own goal and received a yellow card.

Nonetheless, the Manchester United loanee was on the winning side, as Ipswich Town defeated Coventry City 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.

The victory consolidates the Tractor Boys’ second place position in the Championship table, only one point behind Leicester City. The team from East Anglia have an impressive 14 wins from 19 and have amassed 45 points so far.

This is an incredible rise and a testament to the work former United coach, Kieran McKenna, is doing at the club. Just under two years ago, when the former United first team coach took over the club, they were languishing in the bottom reaches of League One. Now, they find themselves in a clear second place and dreaming of promotion to Premier League.

Unfortunately, it was not such a good night for another member of the Ipswich squad with a United connection. Williams has enjoyed a rather successful loan so far, scoring an incredible solo goal in October and regularly scoring above 7 on Sofascore for his performances in a blue shirt.

The defender has played 14 times for the Portman Road outfit and scored two goals, while picking up five yellow cards according to transfermarkt.com.

Even last week, in defeat, The Peoples Person reported that the English fullback played admirably in spite of the Tractor Boys’ loss.

When Williams came on in the 77th, to replace Harry Clark at right back, Ipswich were cruising to a win. A great through ball and one-on-one finish from George Hirst in the sixth minute and an outrageous outside of the boot curler from Wes Burns, just before half-time, had put the team from the east of England in control.

The versatile full-back had a torrid short spell of action, however. In the 96th minute, the United defender headed the ball into his own net under slight pressure from the Coventry attacker. Luckily for his team, the game ended soon after.

A deep dive into Williams statistics for the game, during his brief spell on the pitch, don’t make for particularly pleasant reading. According to Sofascore, he achieved a 5.8 rating and was given a yellow card, to go alongside his clear own goal.

The loanee had zero blocked shots, zero interceptions and failed in his one dribble attempt. Furthermore, he made zero tackles and made one foul, which resulted in a caution.

The defender did win one of his three ground duels and did touch the ball nine times, with a 100% pass accuracy. This must be seen in the context though, that he only made five passes.

This is also not the defender’s first own goal of the season. The man who has played 51 times for the Man United also had the misfortune to put the ball into his own net on his full debut back in August, as reported here.

The English defender will be hoping for a quick turnaround in fortunes when the Tractor Boys travel to Middlesbrough next Saturday afternoon.