Four Serie A clubs linked with January loan move for Man United reject Donny van de Beek



A limp Manchester United suffered a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Sunday, heaping further pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.

The players put in yet another disjointed performance with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial particularly poor as the hosts at times bullied the Red Devils.

Injuries to key players and poor form have derailed United’s campaign but the manager is not without blame either. It is clear to see that the Dutchman needs help in the transfer market if he is to salvage the season.

Donny needs to leave and play

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s entry set to be delayed, not much in terms of incomings is expected unless, of course, the club can move on certain players.

One player who was sitting on the bench during the Newcastle game but has hardly had any chances so far this term is midfielder Donny van de Beek.

He has endured a nightmare spell since he arrived at Old Trafford, hardly getting a chance under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his former Ajax coach.

The Dutch midfielder has made two appearances in the current campaign, totaling 21 minutes of action with the manager recently claiming his compatriot needed to leave to earn more game time.

The former Ajax star has himself revealed that he is itching to play and as per La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia), as many as four Italian clubs are interested in a potential loan deal.

Serie A interest

While United would prefer to sell him permanently, they are aware that they will need to send him out temporarily while paying a portion of his wages. Juventus’ interest has been reported by The Peoples Person.

But surprisingly, they are cited in the report as having the lowest chance of landing the versatile midfielder.

That is because United want to send the player to a club where he can play the most, which can in turn help them sell for a higher amount in the summer.

Genoa are a genuine option as the Serie A side had already tried to get Van De Beek on loan last summer. The 26-year-old has also been offered to Fiorentina and Atalanta.

Atalanta’s Dutch contingent could help the United star settle faster. It will be interesting to see where the player ends up in January as he aims to revive his career.