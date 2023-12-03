Kobbie Mainoo set to double his wages after first-team breakthrough



Manchester United were thoroughly outplayed by Newcastle United on Saturday during their 0-1 defeat at St James’ Park in the Premier League.

Most of the players played like they did not care for the badge, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial particularly poor on the night.

Manager Erik ten Hag‘s refusal to be brave has meant he has picked a weak midfield time and again with Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay providing hardly any solidity and control, a huge drawback in an away game.

Mainoo’s emergence

That left young Kobbie Mainoo with a lot to do and he was quite brave and effective with his screening ahead of the back four, a performance that once again belied his age.

The 18-year-old has now started in two Premier League games on the bounce and even made a cameo appearance in the Champions League against Galatasaray in midweek.

It is clear to see that the manager rates the academy graduate very highly and has planned for him to be a regular member of the first-team squad going forward.

This new-found status upgrade for Mainoo means he is eligible for a pay rise as The Daily Star reported. His contract contains a clause that states that once the youngster becomes a first-team squad member, his wage is liable to be doubled.

The England U-19 international is reportedly currently earning £10,000-a-week after he signed a new contract extension earlier this year.

“Manchester United wonderkid Kobbie Mainoo is about to double his money at Old Trafford – without a new contract.

Mainoo to earn windfall

“A clause in the teenager’s current £10,000-a-week deal, which he signed earlier this year and runs until June 2026, allows for the bumper 100 per cent pay rise once he becomes a matchday regular in Erik ten Hag’s squad.

“And that weekly salary leap to £20,000 is now close to being triggered following Mainoo’s recent emergence on the United first-team scene.”

His swift rise also has seen England manager Gareth Southgate planning to speak to the United gem about choosing to represent the Three Lions internationally.

Fixtures are set to come thick and fast for United during the festive period and Mainoo is expected to play a key role as Ten Hag tries to get the club back on track.