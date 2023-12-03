Manchester United are yet to make long-term decision on Mason Greenwood’s future

Manchester United had a turbulent summer that included making a decision on the immediate future of Mason Greenwood.

The forward, who hadn’t featured for United since the January of 2022, was shipped out on a season-long loan to Spanish side Getafe.

Greenwood has settled in well the southern region of Madrid, performing steadily for Getafe as he attempts to work his way back to form.

Given the 22-year-old’s impressive performances, talk on his long-term future has naturally resurfaced.

As reported by Football Transfers, Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest on the forward with La Liga sides impressed by his adaptation to Spanish football.

“We had some rumours about Getafe (being) already prepared to bid for Mason Greenwood, to have him long-term. [We also had rumours] about other clubs in Spain, including Valencia and others, thinking about the possibility to bid for Mason Greenwood,” said Romano.

The transfer guru also gave an update from the United side and the thoughts of incoming co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe who is set to take control of the sporting structure at Old Trafford.

“Sir Jim Ratcliffe already discussing internally about the situation of Greenwood. From what I’m told, he has made no decision at all about Greenwood now and nothing will be decided in December.

The idea is to take some time and then in 2024 – probably in March, in April, in May, not in the January transfer window – the idea will be to discuss the position of Mason Greenwood, also based on his performances for Getafe, based on many different factors,” says Romano.

Despite Erik ten Hag’s current crop crying out for a player in the mould of Greenwood, it would be a major surprise to see him return and play for the club again.

Given the supporter reaction to the rumours of integrating Greenwood into the squad in the summer, Ratcliffe will be well aware of the backlash he could face by bringing the player back.

However, United will hope his strong form in Spain continues in order to give them the best chance of commanding a decent fee for the disgraced star.