Manchester United draw opponent for FA Youth Cup opening



Manchester United u18s FA Youth Cup opening opponent has now been confirmed to be Derby County.

Initially United had to wait to find out their opponent having drawn the winner of Bolton Wanderers vs Derby County.

Derby booked themselves a visit to Manchester earlier this week with a triumphant 4-1 victory over Bolton.

The young Reds’ opening match will be a treat for them as they will be given the rare opportunity to take the pitch at Old Trafford.

The match will be on Tuesday, December 19th at Old Trafford with kick off scheduled for 19:00 GMT and tickets available for just £3 to adults and £1.50 for under-16s.

The FA Youth Cup is a historical competition which is prided throughout the country dating back to 1952.

With United’s famed academy it is no surprise that they lead to charts as the most successful club in the competition with 11 wins, the latest of which came recently in 2022.

Less than two years on and two of the cup winners in Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo are proving how meaningful the competition is as they now replicate their performances in Erik ten Hag’s first team.

Others involved in the 2022 cup winning squad include Dan Gore, Omari Forson, and Joe Hugill, who have featured in Ten Hag’s squads already this season.

Currently leading the u18s Premier League with nine wins in nine, Manchester United are certain to be among the favourites for this year’s FA Youth Cup.

An extremely deep squad, 18 different players have scored for the club in their opening nine league wins.

Notable players to look out for in this year’s competition are Darren Fletcher’s twin sons Tyler and Jack who have impressed since their move from cross town rivals Manchester City and Ethan Williams and Elyh Harrison who have already been spending the early parts of the season with the u21s.