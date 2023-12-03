Manchester United draw Wigan Athletic in FA Cup 3rd round



Manchester United will face League One outfit Wigan Athletic in the third round of FA Cup after the draw was held recently.

The Latics are currently 14th in the third division and for United, it is a bit of “run it back” fixture.

The last time United faced Wigan in the FA Cup was way back in January 2017, when Mourinho’s team triumphed 4-0 in the fourth round.

United reached the finals of the competition last season, losing to Manchester City and last won the cup in 2016 with Louis Van Gaal.

United enter the competition in the third round due to their European commitments and their Premier League status.

The second-round fixtures are still not completed but United will be happy to get clarity over their own fate beforehand. It is another good chance to get their hands on more silverware after the Carabao Cup last season.

That’s because two major contenders for the trophy, Arsenal and Liverpool, have been drawn against each other.

Furthermore, United’s latest vanquishers, Newcastle United, will be renewing acquaintances with their fierce rivals, Sunderland which might be a tricky fixture.

Manchester City are at home to Huddersfield Town in a game that is not expected to be much of a challenge for Pep Guardiola’s men.

There are three all-Premier League fixtures in the draw which will further embolden United’s hopes of going far in the competition.

On the flip side, this draw is the first time in three years that United will be playing away in a domestic cup competition.

United’s away travails have been well-documented and while the team on paper easily outweighs Wigan, they will need to be completely switched on to avoid a potential giant-killing.

