David de Gea: Ex-Manchester United goalkeeper open to Newcastle move in January



Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is open to completing a shock move to Newcastle in January.

De Gea left United in the summer after a 12-year stint at the club.

While at Old Trafford, the Spaniard amassed an impressive 545 appearances for the Red Devils.

However, amidst doubts over his suitability to Erik ten Hag’s brand of football, the Dutchman elected to part ways with De Gea in favour of signing Andre Onana.

The Cameroonian has endured a tough start to life at United. Meanwhile, De Gea has been happy to bide his time while waiting for a suitable opportunity.

It’s believed that he had offers from Saudi Arabia, which he totally rejected.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Newcastle, who are currently grappling with a serious injury crisis, are interested in bringing De Gea back to the Premier League.

As the Magpies beat Ten Hag’s men at St James’ Park to clinch all three points, they lost another key player – Nick Pope, who had to be taken off and Martin Dubravka brought in his place.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is set to hand Dubravka a run of games to prove himself during the upcoming busy festive period before making a conclusive decision as to whether to pursue De Gea or not.

De Gea is aware of Newcastle’s interest in him and would be keen to join their ranks, just months after his association with United came to an end.

“David De Gea is open to a move to Newcastle United should Eddie Howe decide to target another goalkeeper in the wake of the loss of Nick Pope. Pope is facing around four to five months out after suffering a serious shoulder injury.”

“Although De Gea was initially reluctant to return to the Premier League, the Spaniard is believed to be open to joining Newcastle should such an opportunity develop and the Tyneside club are understood to be aware of that.”

“The manner of De Gea’s departure at Old Trafford did not go down well with some of his former United team-mates.”

