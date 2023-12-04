Erik ten Hag misses Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez’s influence as section of players grow “disillusioned”



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly missing the respective presences of Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro in the dressing room as a section of players grow frustrated by the team’s performances this season.

United were beaten by Newcastle on Saturday, in what was the club’s 10th defeat of the season.

To say the Red Devils were poor would be an understatement. Effort was clearly lacking from some players who didn’t seem too bothered about putting in a shift.

The Magpies ran rampant at St James’ Park and luckily for United, Eddie Howe’s men did not score as many goals as they could have.

According to ESPN’s Rob Dawson, there is a faction of stars within the team who are gradually growing “disillusioned” and tired of Ten Hag and his methods.

“Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is battling to keep key players onside following the 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United, sources have told ESPN.”

“A number of players remain behind Ten Hag and his staff, but there are concerns within the club that the mood inside the dressing room will dip even further unless there is an upturn in form soon. United face crucial games against Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Liverpool in the next two weeks.”

It’s understood that one of the players’ problems with Ten Hag is the Dutchman’s intense training sessions since the pre-season tour in the United States.

There is also some dissatisfaction with the manager’s “cavalier tactics” which have left the side open during games.

Dawson explains that so far, Ten Hag’s solution has been to “cool the atmosphere’ by publicly backing his players despite evident signs of their decline and poor displays.

United staff believe that some players do not respond well to being called out in public.

ESPN further state, “It was noteworthy, according to one source, that Lisandro Martínez, a staunch supporter of Ten Hag, has been back around the first team group despite being sidelined with injury.”

“One source has told ESPN that Ten Hag has missed the influence of Martinez and Casemiro in the dressing room while the pair have been injured. Casemiro is also expected to be out until after Christmas while he recovers from a hamstring problem.”

Unlike Casemiro, Martinez is not expected to make his return until next year.

The Argentine underwent surgery for a foot injury.

The Red Devils are set to take on Chelsea on Wednesday as they look to get back to winning ways.

