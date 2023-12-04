Erik ten Hag “really likes” AC Milan’s Mike Maignan as doubts grow over Andre Onana



Manchester United are reportedly one of several top clubs in Europe closely monitoring the situation of AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, whose future at the San Siro is uncertain.

Following David de Gea’s departure in the summer after 12 years of service at Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag sanctioned a move for Andre Onana.

The Cameroonian showed positive signs during pre-season but when the campaign started, struggled to replicate the form he showed at Inter Milan during his tenure in Italy.

Onana made several high-profile blunders that dearly cost United, especially in the Champions League.

Before the November international break, the Cameroonian seemed to be turning a corner and earned himself plaudits for what seemed like an incredible turnaround.

However, he committed three howlers during United’s clash against Galatasaray in Istanbul a week ago, which helped the Turkish giants rescue a vital point when it seemed like the Red Devils would run out as convincing winners.

As it stands, Ten Hag’s men are bottom of Group A and will almost certainly need a miracle to advance to the next level of the competition.

There was pressure on the manager to drop Onana heading into the Newcastle match at St James’ Park, but Ten Hag chose to stick by his man and repeatedly defended him in public.

According to Foot Mercato however, Ten Hag harbours doubts about Onana’s long-term suitability as United’s starting goalkeeper, just months after he spent big on the player.

The publication states that due to this, United are keeping an eye on Maignan, whose contract with AC Milan expires in 2026.

The Frenchman has been in negotiations with the Serie A outfit for fresh terms but there has not been a breakthrough so far.

It’s believed that Maignan wants a significant wage increase to reflect his status as one of the world’s best goalkeepers.

However, the Rossoneri are not willing to bow to the shot-stopper’s wishes as they’re in the middle of a financial crisis. The situation has apparently alerted other top teams to the possibility of Maignan becoming suddenly available.

Foot Mercato states, “According to our information, Manchester United (Erik ten Hag really likes his profile and is not convinced by André Onana), Chelsea (who are still very interested as was already the case last summer), Bayern Munich (who is looking for a successor to Manuel Neuer), PSG, his training club, are there and are waiting quietly and carefully following the negotiations between the 28-year-old goalkeeper, whose value is estimated at more than €70 million.”

