Gary Neville says he’s “bored” of Manchester United after insipid display against Newcastle United



Manchester United reached a nadir in terms of their performance when they lost to Newcastle United on the weekend.

While Erik ten Hag’s side has lost by worse margins, far worse, in fact, the performance against the Magpies arguably merited a worse scoreline too.

Shorn of intent, desire, and will to win, it looked like United gave up in the face of Newcastle’s intense game and wilted far too comfortably.

Gary Neville has now joined the list of legends who have torn into the Red Devils for the uninspiring display.

Never one to hold back, Neville said he’s “bored” of watching Manchester United.

"I am tired of my own club." Gary Neville says he has become bored of watching Manchester United following their poor performances in recent months 🔴🔊 pic.twitter.com/pbvR0zLf0R — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 4, 2023

He said that he’s “tired of my own club”, as United have lurched from one mediocre performance to another.

He can hardly be blamed, as the club has taken a huge step back from the progressive style of play and identity on display last season.

Armed with seven new signings this season, Ten Hag’s team look to have taken a huge step back and it is not clear what the manager wants from his team.

The team has scored just 16 goals in 14 league fixtures, and whenever they do start scoring freely, it looks to come at the cost of their defence, as seen in the Champions League.

The whole structure is not working, where one part falls off as soon as another is fixed.

Neville’s thoughts echo what Paul Scholes said, when the midfielder questioned the players’ character, going as far as to say that there are too many lazy players in the team.

With a trip away to Chelsea next on the agenda, who are starting to click, at least in the attacking sense, things could get worse for United.