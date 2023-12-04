Graeme Souness slams Anthony Martial as representative of “a decade of poor footballing decisions” at Man United



Former Liverpool player Graeme Souness has indicated that Anthony Martial is symbolic of everything that has gone wrong at Manchester United over the past few years.

The Frenchman was given the nod to lead the line ahead of Rasmus Hojlund during United’s 1-0 defeat against Newcastle at St James’ Park on Saturday.

A goal from Anthony Gordon was enough to sink an underwhelming United side who simply offered nothing and didn’t even put up a fight.

Martial was taken off in the second half and Hojlund brought on, but the Dane did not have the desired impact.

In particular, Martial and Marcus Rashford have come under intense criticism and scrutiny for their dismal performances since the Newcastle game.

Souness spoke on talkSPORT and especially tore into Martial.

He said about the Frenchman who has scored only two goals for United this season, “Where Man United are – I’ll try, without waffling – I think you look no further than Martial for what that club is all about.”

“I used to write in The Sunday Times and about four or five years ago I wrote ‘This has to be Martial’s last chance saloon moment.’ They had given him another contract and he didn’t deserve one so by mentioning his name, what I mean is they have, for a decade, made consistently poor decisions in the footballing matters.”

The 70-year-old explained that the most important thing at a club like United is getting recruitment right – an aspect of the sport the Red Devils have spectacularly failed at since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

Souness added that it’s vital that Old Trafford chiefs identify the right profile of player to bring in and the right moments to shift out underperforming stars who can no longer contribute at a high level.

He further stated, “These are things… you’re playing for Man United, you’re playing for that shirt, you’re playing for a club that stands for all the good things about football in their past.”

“You’ve got players who are going through the motions now, now that comes back to the manager. Martial represents, for me, a decade of poor football decisions, the fact he’s still at the club.”

United return to action on Wednesday when they take on Chelsea.

