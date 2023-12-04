Man United among Premier League trio eyeing ambitious January swoop for Evanilson



Manchester United put in yet another dismal display as they lost to Newcastle United 1-0 on Saturday, their 10th loss in all competitions this season.

United’s attackers, especially Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial put in arguably their worst displays, once again highlighting the lack of firepower at Erik ten Hag‘s disposal.

Rasmus Hojlund came on as a second-half substitute and even though the young Dane is the top-scorer in the Champions League, he is yet to open his account in the Premier League.

United need goals

The Dutch manager was always aware that such a scenario would play out due to the player being ‘raw’ and thus wanted the club to bring in another striker in the summer.

The Glazers let him down eventually, and United might try to rectify that in January should funds be available after moving players on during the winter transfer window.

One player the club could target, according to Fichajes, is Porto striker Evanilson who has been in scintillating form this season.

In nine starts across all competitions, the 24-year-old has scored 10 times and provided on assist. Such impressive numbers have been noticed by fellow Premier League clubs Tottenham and Chelsea as well.

The Brazilian arrived in Porto back in 2020 for €8.80 million and the Portuguese giants will not easily roll over and allow their star striker to leave in January.

“With the winter transfer market just around the corner, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea have focused their attention on the same target: Evanilson, Porto’s talented forward.

Evanilson a target but January move looks difficult

“The Brazilian, who is currently shining in the ranks of Porto, has aroused the interest of these Premier League teams, who are evaluating the possibility of presenting offers to secure his signing in the next transfer window.

“His contract with Porto extends until 2027, which could complicate his departure from the Portuguese club. Furthermore, there has been speculation that Porto have no plans to let the promising striker go, which would force English teams to negotiate cautiously or wait for an opportunity in the future.”

A transfer could materialise if a huge offer were to arrive but there are more chances of that happening next summer rather than in the middle of the season.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s entry delayed, it is unlikely he can support the club in the upcoming transfer market. United might be forced to look for a cheaper alternative or someone who could arrive on a loan.