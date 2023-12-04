Manchester United face stiff competition for Ajax midfielder Kenneth Taylor

Manchester United’s recruitment over the last decade has left a lot to be desired, with a raft of high-profile names failing to deliver upon their arrival at the club.

Erik ten Hag has been the latest manager to fall foul of the club’s inability to perform in the transfer market.

The Dutch coach has missed out on a few of his top targets and the club have overpaid for players that are struggling to adapt to life at Old Trafford.

After a strong first season in charge, United are now struggling under Ten Hag’s tutelage and the majority of his signings are looking well off the pace.

Casemiro’s fitness issues and alarming drop in form have left the manager looking for a long-term replacement in his defensive midfield role.

As reported by Team Talk, highly-rated Ajax midfielder Kenneth Taylor has been linked with a move to the club as the solution to United’s struggles with moving the balls through the lines.

The 21-year-old has emerged as the latest player of the famous production line at Ajax and has been largely excellent since his debut in the winter of 2020.

Very much in the mould of long-standing United target Frenkie de Jong, the classy Taylor has the ability to play forward under pressure as well as protect the back four.

United have already registered their interest in the youngster but his recent performances have caught the eye of multiple other Premier League clubs.

Liverpool and Manchester City are also long-standing admirers of the player but Tottenham, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Brighton have recently joined the list of potential suitors.

The Dutchman looks to have his pick of clubs and United will be hoping Erik ten Hag’s connection to Taylor’s current employers could help sway the deal in their favour.

There has been no official bid placed by United thus far but it’s clear Ten Hag will want his board to be active in January to give him the best chance of a strong end to the season.

United continue their tricky-looking festive fixture list with the visit of Chelsea on Wednesday evening after the limp defeat to Newcastle at the weekend.