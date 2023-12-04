Nemanja Matic spills the beans on lack of professionalism at Manchester United



Manchester United players have been accused of a lack of professionalism by many legends of the game.

The narrative was once again in the focus after their limp loss to Newcastle, with players like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial under the scanner.

However, they had all been theories as conjecture as experts and pundits wanted to understand why an expensively assembled squad had been underachieving for the last decade.

Now, a former player, who has seen it all happen, has spilled the beans in a remarkable interview.

In an interview with YU Planet, Nemanja Matic lifted the lid on the fallen standards at the club and how they surprised him.

The Serb said that coming from Chelsea, it was a huge difference in terms of professionalism.

Nobody was late for training at the London club but when he came to United, many players were.

He named two players in particular, whose names will surprise no United fan- Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho.

The latter is still at loggerheads with Erik ten Hag after calling out the manager in public due to being accused of precisely that- lack of professionalism.

Matic said that due to the sinking standards at the club, United had to create a five-man internal disciplinary committee to rein in the repeat offenders.

The state of the club can be summed up by his revelation that in a season, that committee collected a humongous £75,000 in fines just by players arriving late to training.

This really puts into new light the condition of the club and explains a lot about below-par performances by highly paid professionals.

Ralf Rangnick once said that this club requires open-heart surgery and while the manager might not be at his best currently, Matic’s comments confirm that he is the least of all problems at the club.

