Newcastle considering shock move for free agent David de Gea after Nick Pope injury



Manchester United were thoroughly outplayed on Saturday as they suffered a 0-1 loss at the hands of Newcastle United, their 10th defeat so far this campaign.

The scoreline could have been a lot more considering the Magpies’ domination on the night and the woeful display from Erik ten Hag’s side.

However, not everything went according to plan for Eddie Howe’s side with their No 1 Nick Pope suffering an injury in the second-half which saw him get stretchered off wirth former United loanee Martin Dubravka coming on to replace him.

Now as per The Daily Mail, the England international seems to have suffered a recurrence of a dislocated shoulder injury that he had suffered back when he was at Burnley.

Nick Pope out, DDG in?

Surgery is the most likely course of action and that might mean the goalie misses out for at least four months and Newcastle are likely to dip into the transfer market to bring in a new keeper.

Former United shot-stopper David de Gea has emerged as a shock target. Newcastle could plump for him due to his Premier League experience and because he is still a free agent.

The Spaniard ended a 12-year stay at Old Trafford this past summer after Ten Hag forced the club to rescind their previous contract offer and put on the table a new one with a much reduced wage packet.

The Spaniard declined and left the club and has since struggled to find a new home with plenty of clubs rejecting the chance to bring in the Spanish international.

His shot-stopping was letting United down in his final season but most of all, his inability to play out from the back.

His wage demands have proved too costly for a lot of clubs and Newcastle will also not be able to match his last drawn salary and the goalie will have to agree a pay cut if he is to join the Premier League side.

“Newcastle are considering their options, including a possible move for free agent David de Gea, as they await the results of scans on Nick Pope’s shoulder injury.

“Mail Sport understands De Gea is one potential option Newcastle have looked at. He left Manchester United in the summer after 12 years at Old Trafford but has yet to join a new club.

DDG will have to lower wage demands

“He would have obvious appeal given his pedigree, immediate availability and the fact he would not require a transfer fee.

“Though he was on £375,000-per-week during his final contract at Manchester United and would have to accept lower to fit in with their wage structure if Newcastle were to make a firm move for him.”

United brought in Andre Onana as the 33-year-old’s replacement thinking his ability with his feet would revolutionise United’s style of play.

It has been anything but a smooth start to life as the new United No 1 for the Cameroonian, as he has severely struggled in his shot-stopping, making quite a few high-profile errors so far.