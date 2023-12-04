Roy Keane says he had no special bond with Sir Alex Ferguson during his time at Manchester United

Roy Keane’s trophy-laden spell at Manchester United ensured he will go down as one of the greatest players to have ever pulled on the.

The former captain was the driving force in Sir Alex Ferguson’s side that wrestled the balance of power of English football to United in the 90s and continued through until Keane and eventually Ferguson left the club.

The pair formed a formidable force at Old Trafford, winning the Champions League, seven Premier Leagues and four FA Cups together.

However, speaking on Sky Sports Super Sunday, Keane claims that he never enjoyed a close relationship with Sir Alex.

Keane insists he “didn’t believe” in being overly friendly with any of his managers and says it’s “down to personalities” as to how close the manager/player relationship becomes.

Opening up on his time with Ferguson, Keane believes that people have the wrong impression of the strength of the relationship and he was happy to get his work done without needing to be close to the manager.

“There was never any bond there, absolutely not. People like to say we had a good relationship, I think I had two or three really private conversations with the manager during my time at the club, it was a case of get on with it, do your job, go out and perform week in, week out, and be a good pro around the place,” said Keane.

The former midfielder added that he would have been “given the captaincy for a reason” but it didn’t mean he was having “cosy chats” with the United boss.

Keane finished by explaining why he didn’t see the benefit of getting close to any manager and that he was happy with the distance he kept with his seniors throughout his career.

“I’m glad I was never really close to a manager like that. Why get close when you know at some point they’re going to make tough decisions and, as I found in my experience when you think you’ve done well for them and they throw you under the bus anyway, but that’s for another day,” he said.

Keane was on form after United’s defeat to Newcastle at the weekend, letting rip at the lack of desire in Erik ten Hag’s side, picking out Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as repeat offenders.

United will need to dust themselves down after the shoddy showing on Tyneside with Chelsea visiting Old Trafford on Wednesday night.