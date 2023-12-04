Will Fish puts in his best performance of the season in another win for Hibernian

Will Fish scored and put in another colossal display north of the border to help Hibernian to their third consecutive league win in the Scottish Premiership.

The English centre-back not only found the back of the net for a vital second but he also played a key role defensively in his side’s 2-0 victory.

It must be said that the host’s goal lived a charmed life at times as Hibernian rode their luck at Easter Road. The team from the Granite city had 23 shots on goals and missed a penalty. However, Fish played a key role in keeping a clean sheet for his side.

It has been reported recently by The Peoples Person that the Manchester-born defender is very happy in Scotland and has no interest in an immediate return to Old Trafford. In fact, the Edinburgh-based club are also strongly considering signing the youngster permanently due to his strong performances.

According to transfermarkt.com, the defender has now played 23 times for Hibernian this season in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Hibs won the game on Sunday 2-0. The team in green and white took the lead in the 18th minute when a long ball played by the keeper sent an attacker behind the Aberdeen defence and the ball was squared to Dylan Vente, who made no mistake. After a VAR check, the goal was given.

Interestingly for Manchester United fans, Fish had two big interventions. The first came in the form of a great piece of defensive work which saw the 20-year-old clear the ball off the line. The Aberdeen forward was sent one-on-one and hit the post. The ball rolled agonisingly across the line, and if it weren’t for Fish’s quick thinking in clearing the ball, Aberdeen would have surely found an equaliser.

The headline-grabbing moment came for the United academy product in the 70th minute. The centre-back rose like a salmon at the back post to nod in from a corner to give the Easter Road outfit a crucial 2-0 lead with 20 minutes to play.

The Englishman was heavily involved in the match beyond the goal and goal-line clearance, however. Fish was credited with an outstanding score of 8.5 from Sofascore.

The defender has regularly scored over seven this season but yesterday’s 8.5 was a personal best for the season. The youngster put in an imperious defensive display as Aberdeen often laid siege to the Edinburgh-based side’s goal.

Fish was a wall at the back as he had an incredible 12 clearances and two blocked shots. The defender put in a monstrous performance in the air, winning eight out of his nine aerial duals. The physically imposing defender also completed two tackles in the game.

The academy player scored from his one shot on goal and was also involved with the build-up as he completed 37 out of his attempted 48 passes to finish with a passing accuracy of 77% for the afternoon.

The young defender certainly seems to be finding his stride for the team in green and white and it is little wonder the side from Easter Road would love to keep him after the summer. With United’s own defenders flailing this season, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Fish beyond this season, especially if he can continue impressing in Scotland.