Barcelona interested in shock move for ex-Manchester United star David de Gea



Barcelona are reportedly weighing up the possible signing of former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

De Gea left United during the summer after a successful 12-year stint at the club.

During his last season at Old Trafford, there were massive doubts about his suitability for Erik ten Hag’s brand of football which requires goalkeepers to be good with the ball at their feet and participate in playing out from the back.

A decision was subsequently made to part ways with De Gea and go for Andre Onana.

Onana has had a tough start to life at United so far. Meanwhile, De Gea has been happy to bide his time while waiting for the perfect opportunity.

It’s believed that the Spaniard turned down multiple offers from the Saudi Pro League.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Newcastle are keen on adding De Gea to their ranks after Nick Pope suffered a shoulder injury.

The ex-United shot-stopper is understood to be keen on the opportunity to complete a shock switch to St James’ Park.

According to Mundo Deportivo, La Liga giants Barcelona also have an eye on De Gea.

The Spanish newspaper divulges that the Blaugrana may be forced to secure the services of a top goalkeeper to offset the absence of Marc-André ter Stegen who is set to be sidelined for a number of weeks while recovering from an injury.

At the moment, Xavi’s side are said to have total confidence in Ter Stegen’s deputy, Inaki Pena, but if it becomes necessary, they could make a move for De Gea.

De Gea’s main point of attraction of course lies in the fact that he is a free agent and as such, will not command a transfer fee.

Mundo Deportivo adds that the 32-year-old has yet to definitively decide where he ultimately wants to continue with his career.

If indeed De Gea favours a transfer to Camp Nou, he will have to accept a salary that ensures Barca’s compliance with Financial Fair Play rules and regulations. It’s anyone’s guess whether the player, who used to earn around £375,000 per week at United would accept such terms.

