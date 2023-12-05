Donny van de Beek wants Barcelona move in January



Forgotten Manchester United midfielder, Donny van de Beek is making efforts to secure a move to Barcelona in January, according to a report in Spanish media.

Luis Miguelsanz, a reporter for Sport, contends the Van de Beek wants to “offer…himself to Barcelona” after having fallen firmly down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Despite having previously thrived under the stewardship of Erik ten Hag at Ajax, Van de Beek’s struggles to impose himself at United have persisted during the Dutch manager’s tenure.

Van de Beek had appeared certain to secure a move away from Old Trafford in the summer, with Real Sociedad reportedly close to agreeing a loan deal with United. Negotiations faltered, however, and the Dutch star remained.

Van de Beek has played twenty-one minutes of senior football since that point. Ten Hag has openly indicated it is not a positive situation for the player and is said to be happy with him leaving in January in search of more consistent minutes.

At present, Barcelona are experiencing its own midfield problems, with teenage sensation Gavi likely ruled out for the remainder of the season with an ACL injury.

Miguelsanz reports the coaching staff at Camp Nou are open to additional midfield reinforcements in January should the budget allow it. They are conscious of how draining a full season can be on a depleted squad, particularly in midfield.

The executive branch of Barcelona is thought to not be in favour of such a move, however. Their doubts over Van de Beek are said to be “very high.”

Nonetheless, Miguelsanz does believe Van de Beek’s profile is suited to Barcelona and reveals the club were “very close” to signing the Dutchman after their successful pursuit of his former team-mate, Frenkie De Jong. The pair enjoyed great success as a midfield pairing under Ten Hag; Van de Beek operating as the free-roaming attacking midfielder while De Jong sat deeper, playing as the conduit between defence and attack.

As such, a move for Van de Beek may make short-term sense for Barcelona. It certainly would for United, who are eminently keen to offload an unwanted player on significant wages ahead of what may be a busy window at Old Trafford.

Juventus are the team most strongly linked with Van de Beek, as explained here. Miguelsanz contends the Italian giants are “convinced that [Van de Beek] can once again be a very important footballer,” as he was in Amsterdam.

Officials at Old Trafford will have no preference over which European side offers Van de Beek an escape from United in January, just that he does depart.

