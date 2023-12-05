Hinata Miyazawa injured in Brazil vs Japan friendly

Manchester United Women are anxiously waiting for an update on Hinata Miyazawa after she was reportedly injured in Japan’s friendly against Brazil.

Miyazawa came on for Japan as a substitute in their game against the South American nation but went off injured just a few minutes later.

Videos posted to social media show the World Cup Golden Boot winner limping off with two members of the medical team helping her to walk.

Miyazawa ficou dois minutos em campo e já precisou ser substituída. A artilheira da última Copa do Mundo saiu de campo com bastante dificuldade pra caminhar. @TNTSportsBR pic.twitter.com/QUA1g2YSdP — Bianca Molina (@biimolina) December 3, 2023

It comes after the midfielder scored her first goal for the club against Bristol City in the last weekend before the international break.

United have a series of players ruled out through injury with Gabby George and Emma Watson sidelined long term with ACL injuries.

Irene Guerrero is expected back soon after suffering an MCL while Evie Rabjohn is due back after Christmas with Aoife Mannion also set to return.

United haven’t announced any official updates on Miyazawa and will likely have to wait until the conclusion of the international break before they can assess the situation.

There are two more days until the whole squad returns from their respective countries’ camps and Marc Skinner will face a tight turn around to prepare his side for their away fixture at Tottenham on Sunday.

England take on Scotland today in their final Nations League match.

Six Reds, including Ella Toone and Mary Earps, could be involved as they look to beat Scotland by some margin to keep their Olympic dreams alive.

Elsewhere, Lucia Garcia is expected to be involved for Spain while Hayley Ladd, Safia Middleton-Patel and Gemma Evans could be involved for Wales.