“I have high expectations”: Galatasaray boss urges Bayern Munich to beat Man United in key fixture



Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has slammed Bayern Munich for not doing enough to beat FC Copenhagen and urged them to make amends by convincingly beating Manchester United on December 12.

Following their disappointing draw against Galatasaray last week, United will almost certainly need a miracle to get out of Group A and make it to the next round of the Champions League.

At the moment, Erik ten Hag’s men sit bottom of their group with just three points. They’ll need to beat Bayern at Old Trafford and hope the fixture between Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen somehow ends in a draw.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have already qualified for the round of 16. During their game vs. Copenhagen, Bayern were not good and their performance saw the Superliga outfit clinch a crucial draw.

Bayern had nine goalscoring attempts in comparison to Copenhagen’s eight cracks at goal.

The Bavarian club had the chance to take the lead when Thomas Muller was brought down inside the opponent’s box, but the referee did not agree and so elected not to award the penalty.

This was noted by Buruk who slammed the Bundesliga champions for going easy on Copenhagen after they already secured their spot in the knockout stages of Europe.

Buruk remarked, “We were disappointed that they gave up points,”

“They rotated for the first time and it didn’t look like they wanted to win,”

The Galatasaray boss went on, “‘We want to win in Copenhagen and get our work done.”

” I have high expectations of Bayern for the last game against Manchester.”

Before meeting Bayern, United must first play Chelsea on Wednesday before taking on Bournemouth on Saturday. Both are home games.

