KRC Genk teenage sensation Christopher Bonsu Baah reveals he had a trial at Man United



KRC Genk star Christopher Bonsu Baah has revealed that he had a trial at Manchester United before eventually signing for Norwegian club Sarpsborg 08 last March.

Just four months after being added to the ranks at Sarpsborg 08, he earned himself a big move to KRC Genk.

The Belgian outfit paid a whooping €5.2m for Bonsu Baah, who had only made 15 appearances up until then.

In those games, he had managed just one goal and two assists.

The 18-year-old has however had no difficulties in adapting to life at Genk so far.

Just this season in the Jupiler Pro League, Bonsu Baah has made 14 appearances for his side. He has one goal to his name. Already, he appears to be an important player for the team – it’s easy to see why Genk paid up for him.

In an interview with De Zondag (via SportWitness), the promising Ghanaian talent opened up on his football journey and how his path almost led him to United.

He said, “At the age of 14, I was allowed to go to an academy, the Shooting Stars, in Accra, and two years later, an agent brought me to Spain.”

“I was allowed to trial everywhere: at Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, Manchester United… But because I was not yet 18, I couldn’t get a professional contract. It’s good that I have a lot of patience.”

The player added, “The fact that I can now also play here is the best thing that has ever happened to me in my life.”

It’s anyone’s guess whether United are still keeping tabs on the youngster, especially with the club struggling in the right-wing position – an area of the pitch Bonsu Baah predominantly plays in.

What’s for sure is that if he continues on his current trajectory, it won’t be long until the top European clubs start taking notice.

