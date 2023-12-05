Man United players said to be unhappy with recruitment under Erik ten Hag



Manchester United lost their 10th game of the current campaign, as they meekly surrendered 0-1 to Newcastle United at the weekend.

British media are ramping up the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag, with multiple outlets reporting variations of the same story — that a majority of the squad are unhappy with the Dutchman.

While some were said to be against the training methods, a few were also not too impressed with the manager’s handling of the Jadon Sancho saga.

Recruitment issues

Samuel Luckhurst of The Manchester Evening News has gone one step further and reported that the players are unhappy with the recruitment done since the former Ajax coach took over.

The names of Antony, Mason Mount, and Wout Weghorst were mentioned as disappointing signings while surprisingly, the list also included the name of the newest recruit Rasmus Hojlund.

“Some time-served players are startled by the calibre of Ten Hag’s signings. One is believed to be particularly perplexed by the addition of the callow Rasmus Hojlund, a £72 million signing from Atalanta who is yet to score in the Premier League.

“Antony, Wout Weghorst, who managed two goals in 31 appearances, and Mason Mount are among the other signings who have been questioned by players.”

Antony has not started his second season well, with 0 goals and assists so far while Weghorst was forced upon the manager due to the lack of funds in the January window last season.

As for Mount, he has been predominantly injured so the jury is still out. As for Hojlund, he is the top scorer in the Champions League. If not for his goals, United would have been embarrassed in Europe.

The writer of the article is a serial offender, and he has often written along the same lines regarding previous managers as well. No wonder he has been banned by Erik ten Hag from attending the Chelsea pre-match press conference.

Player power needs to end

Concerningly, the report also mentions, “Anthony Martial has been identified as one of the prime players who is not invested enough in helping United to succeed while there are growing issues over Marcus Rashford.”

These overpaid prima donnas need to be ousted from their positions of power and the manager must restore order in a chaotic dressing room full of over-inflated egos with no substantial achievements to back it up.

For too long player power has run rampant at Old Trafford, aided by the Glazers’ lecherous handling of the club. Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s entry cannot come soon enough.

Just like behind-the-scene personnel changes, players should also be shown the door who are unwilling to work and come out of this current predicament.