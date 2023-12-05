Man United’s Amad Diallo sends message to Tony Mowbray after sacking as Sunderland boss



Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has sent a heartfelt message to Tony Mowbray after he was shockingly fired as Sunderland manager.

It was recently confirmed that the Black Cats fired Mowbray after 15 months in charge at the Stadium of Light.

His sacking came after Sunderland’s 1-1 draw against Millwall, which extended the club’s poor recent run to one win from their past five games.

Sunderland sporting director, Kristjaan Speakman, said, “All at SAFC have thoroughly enjoyed working with Tony and he is quite rightly held in high regard by our players and staff, and our supporters. After arriving at an uncertain time, he helped guide us to the Championship playoffs and played an important role in developing our team.”

“This was a difficult decision to make, but we remain loyal to our ambition and our strategy, and felt that now was the right moment to take this step. We are now focused on identifying the right candidate and we will continue to support our coaching team and players throughout the interim period.”

Amad of course spent last season out on loan in the Championship with Sunderland. It was an incredibly successful loan spell in England’s second division.

The Ivorian managed an impressive 14 goals and three assists in 39 league matches.

Amad’s sensational performances earned him a spot in United’s pre-season tour travelling party.

He seemed set to feature prominently under Erik ten Hag this season but unfortunately, he sustained a knee injury that has kept him from playing even a single minute of competitive action this term.

It’s thought that his recovery is going well and the forward is not too far from making a return to the team in what would be a massive boost to United who are struggling in the right-wing position.

Amad of course struck a very close relationship with Mowbray while at Sunderland.

Mowbray frequently spoke highly of the United star’s abilities and praised him in public.

After Mowbray was fired from his role as Sunderland manager, Amad took to social media and wrote, “Thanks boss and good luck.”

Thanks boss and good luck 🫱🏿‍🫲🏾💔 — Amad🇨🇮 (@Amaddiallo_19) December 4, 2023

Mike Dodds will temporarily take over from Mowbray pending the appointment of a new head coach.

