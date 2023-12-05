Manchester United get into the Christmas spirit with warm hub initiative

Manchester United are opening the doors of Old Trafford to help local people who face difficult times in the winter months ahead.

There has not been much to shout about recently at Old Trafford with poor performances such as the 1-0 loss against Newcastle on Saturday night and Andre Onana’s chaotic goalkeeping versus Galatasaray.

The endless takeover saga has also left many United fans feeling exasperated by their club. Never mind embarrassing stories like the club facing legal action due to allegedly serving raw chicken at a hospitality event.

Therefore, it is refreshingly pleasant to report on something praiseworthy that the Old Trafford side is involved in at the moment.

The official club website has announced that “through the club’s winter campaign – ‘tis the season to be United – everyone at Manchester United is committed to having a positive impact on the lives of those in need and as temperatures fall and heating bills rise”.

The club’s restaurant, the Red Cafe, will provide “a space to stay warm, chat, have a hot drink and some snacks”. All free of charge of course. The area will be available every Monday in December and January from 17.00 to 20.00 GMT.

The club not only want the initiative to be warm in terms of temperature but also in sentiment as they want people who may be feeling lonely or worried over the festive period to feel comfortable and safe at the events.

The Manchester United Foundation is also aiming to provide support for children and young people amidst the cost-of-living crisis. Consequently, “the Foundation has invested £100,000 in over 22,000 warm clothing items for every young person across its 77 partner schools, in Greater Manchester and beyond”.

Donations from fans, club staff and male and female club players led to over 2,000 coats being received and have been distributed to local families in need, as well as those in Ukraine.

In addition, over 200 shoeboxes have been sent in by the Foundation’s staff and will be handed out to children as Christmas presents.

Collette Roche, Chief Operating Officer at Manchester United and Chair of the Manchester United Foundation said: “We want people who are struggling to know that they are not alone, particularly in our local community”.

She went on to say, “sadly, we also know many of our young people will be facing challenges” over the winter months and hopefully the Foundation’s work “will bring some joy and support to those in need”.

The club has always seen a charity as an important duty and despite the array of problems on and off the pitch, it is with great credit that Manchester United are giving back to those in need over the festive period.