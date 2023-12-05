Manchester United scouts impressed with Germany’s U-17 World Cup winning striker Max Moerstedt



Manchester United’s academy recruitment has improved in recent years after a major slump during the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Heavily sought-after teenage stars like Hannibal Mejbri, Alejandro Garnacho, Gabriele Biancheri, and Harry Amass are just a few who have chosen to join the club, believing in its superior academy production line.

The club was forced to sell quite a few academy graduates this summer but manager Erik ten Hag remains a firm believer in youth as seen from the breakthroughs of the Argentine and Kobbie Mainoo.

Academy recruitment

Dan Gore has also made his first-team debut this season while the Tunisian scored his maiden senior goal this term. Omari Forson is touted as the next academy graduate who could make his debut under the Dutch manager.

One area where the club could do with superior recruitment is up front where the first team is struggling currently. And United are reportedly scouting a world champion for the position.

As per 90min, the 20-time English league champions are ruling the roost over recently-crowned U-17 World Cup winner Germany striker Max Moerstedt.

The 17-year-old created a stir during the tournament, scoring scored four goals while also converting his penalty during the penalty shoot-out during the final.

The Hoffenheim academy star has also been on fire for his club’s reserve team, netting 14 goals and providing four assists in only 11 games. And his displays have not gone unnoticed among other European elite sides.

Max Moerstedt impressing scouts

“Manchester United and Chelsea are among the clubs keeping a watchful eye on 17-year-old Hoffenheim striker Max Moerstedt, 90min understands.

“United and Chelsea scouts have been impressed. Brighton & Hove Albion, a club with a deserved reputation for identifying and developing young talent, also like what they see.

“It isn’t just Premier League sides, though, with Juventus and Atalanta keeping tabs on Moerstedt too.”

An archetypical target man standing around 6’4, he was a former Bayern Munich academy star but is now close to a senior breakthrough at Hoffenheim.

He is recognised by the Bundesliga side “as a player of enormous potential” and he has a contract until 2026.

The Bundesliga side will not entertain any low offers for the teenage sensation and it will likely take a major offer to prise him away from his homeland.