Predicted Man United XI vs Chelsea: Erik ten Hag to wield the axe on underperforming stars



Manchester United have a chance to get their season back on track tomorrow as they host fellow underperformers Chelsea in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

Last time out, United looked devoid of passion, application and focus as they slumped to a miserable 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United.

It would be surprising if manager Erik ten Hag doesn’t ring the changes after that match and in particular rest certain players whose body language and tracking back left the most to be desired.

In defence, the centre backs Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire did little wrong but the full backs were extremely poor. Sergio Reguilon immediately improved matters when he came on for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and if Shaw stays at centre back, Reguilon could get a start against the Blues.

Alternatively, in the ongoing absence of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane’s condemnation to the bench, Victor Lindelof could be brought back in with Shaw returning to the left back role.

It was hard to choose who was the worst between Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot in Sunday’s parade of incompetent full-backs, but as the former was the first to be hauled off, Dalot could have done just enough to regain the right back spot.

In midfield, Kobbie Mainoo was not as effective against the Magpies as he had been against Everton a week before but probably did enough to keep his place. However, his midfield partner, Scott McTominay, was the invisible man.

Sofyan Amrabat brought the level up a notch when he came on in the second half and might be finally finding his feet in the Premier League. We are therefore tipping him for a start alongside Mainoo, with McTominay dropping to the bench.

Another option could be Mason Mount, who is back in training, but this match will probably come to soon for other injured midfielders, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

Whatever is going on with Marcus Rashford, it will surely have finally led to withdrawal from the starting XI after an abject performance at St James’ Park. Alejandro Garnacho is almost certain to keep his place on the left wing and, like Amrabat, Antony was showing signs of improvement when coming on as sub, so we think he will start on the right.

Facu Pellistri is another option. Mount, too, could play on the right if fit, or he (or Hannibal) could fill the number 10 role with Bruno Fernandes moving wide right.

Jadon Sancho is still exiled from the first team squad and Amad Diallo is still injured.

Up front, despite a goal against Everton from Anthony Martial and a lack of any Premier League goals at all from Rasmus Hojlund, the difference between the two in terms of effort this season is like night and day. Hojlund will surely start as Ten Hag looks to field 11 players who want to fight for him and have a positive attitude.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted XI for tomorrow’s game: