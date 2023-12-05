What the European Championships draw means for Manchester United players

The draw for the group stages of next summer’s European Championships in Germany took place in Hamburg over the weekend.

National teams learned their fate for the opening round and can now begin preparations for the highly anticipated competition.

Manchester United will be well represented at the tournament with a raft of players expected to be picked for their respective countries.

Some will even meet as early as the group stage with Denmark being drawn against England in Group C.

The game will be a repeat of the Euro 2020 semi-final which England eventually prevailed by two goals to one.

Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount will all hope to be part of Gareth Southgate’s squad that will line up against Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund’s Denmark.

Slovenia and Serbia make up the numbers in a group that both England and Denmark will expect to get out of.

Scott McTominay and Scotland have been handed the honour of opening the tournament against hosts Germany in a testing but mouthwatering first fixture.

The Scots will fancy their chances of getting out of Group A which is made up by Hungary and Switzerland.

Portugal are one of the favourites to lift the trophy after a perfect qualifying campaign.

Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot will be relishing the chance to help their country regain the crown they won in 2016.

Roberto Martinez men have been drawn alongside Altay Bayindir’s Turkey, plus Czech Republic and the winner of play-off path C – either Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan or Luxembourg.

United defender Tyrell Malacia is another expected to travel and the Netherlands have been placed in an exciting group made up of France, Austria and the winner of play-off path A: Wales, Finland, Poland or Estonia.

The full draw for the group stages is below, along with the playoff paths that will make up the respective unfilled places.

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D: Netherlands, Austria, France, Play-off winner A (Wales v Finland, Poland v Estonia)

Group E: Belgium, Slovakia , Romania, Play-off winner B (Israel v Iceland, Bosnia and Herzegovina v Ukraine)

Group F: Turkey, Play-off winner C (Georgia v Luxembourg, Greece v Kazakhstan), Portugal, Czech Republic

Before then however, United players will need to be fully focussed on their club form having failed to get going since the start of the new campaign.

United host Chelsea in a crunch Premier League fixture at Old Trafford on Wednesday after a limp defeat to Newcastle United at the weekend.