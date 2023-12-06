Alejandro Garnacho impresses with energetic performance in 2-1 victory over Chelsea

Manchester United showed grit and determination up front to clinch a crucial 2-1 win over Chelsea at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

With 28 shots on goal compared to Chelsea’s 13, Man United showed a rare display of dominance on the attack, constantly bombarding the visitors’ defence throughout the 90 minutes.

While Scott McTominay came away with United’s two goals, it was another player who truly emerged as the home team’s star player on the night.

From kick-off until the final whistle, Alejandro Garnacho produced a high-energy performance, spurring the United attack.

The winger completed 31 of his 39 passes for a 79% accuracy while getting 68 touches on the ball in total.

The 19 year old attempted six crosses, completing one, while one of his two long balls reached its target.

While his passing accuracy may not have been at its peak, the Argentine showed plenty of attacking desire, making three key passes – the second-highest total of either team.

On the attack, Garnacho took eight shots.

Five were off target, while one was on target and two were blocked.

He also attempted five dribbles, completing just one.

Despite his struggles to find the target, Garnacho did prove effective as a playmaker.

In the 69th minute, the winger drilled a precise cross toward McTominay at the far post, who headed home United’s winning goal.

Statistics aside, Garnacho showed speed, energy, and desire that has often been lacking on the wings for United this season.

Ultimately, Garnacho’s assist and his energetic performance helped to catapult United to a much-needed three points.

