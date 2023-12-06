Brighton open to allowing Roberto De Zerbi to join Man United in case Erik ten Hag is sacked



Manager Erik ten Hag’s second season as manager of Manchester United is not going according to plan as the club succumbed to their 10th defeat of the current campaign last weekend.

The Dutch manager is under enormous pressure with British media constantly attacking him through sly reports of dressing room revolt over tactics, training, and even over mistreatment of Jadon Sancho.

Things reached such a state that the club was forced to ban serial offender Samuel Luckhurst from attending the Chelsea pre-match press conference.

ETH fighting for his job

It is clear that player power is running rampant at the moment with a couple of stars said to be feeding stuff to the media and Sir Jim Ratcliffe needs to come in and fix this issue.

The next week will see the Red Devils fighting to stay alive in the Champions League and then travelling to Anfield to face arch-rivals, Liverpool.

The United boss will be aware of the need to get victories under his belt or else the INEOS chairman might be forced to part ways with him.

The Peoples Person has written about the British billionaire preferring current Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi to take over from the former Ajax coach should he be sacked.

Recently, there were reports that the Seagulls had agreed a contract extension with the Italian manager, who has overseen a hugely successful period for the club.

Brighton secured European football for the first time in their history last season and have qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa League this season.

The team’s brave and attractive style of play has seen plenty of top clubs like Manchester City, Real Madrid, and several Serie A outfits keeping an eye on the former Sassuolo boss.

Brighton want compensation for De Zerbi

Football Insider have claimed that despite a new contract, Brighton will not stand in De Zerbi’s way should an offer from United arrive provided adequate compensation is paid.

“Brighton will not stand in manager Roberto De Zerbi’s way if he wants to leave the club in the future amid strong Man United interest, sources have told Football Insider.

“It is believed that if the Italian were to have his head turned, Brighton would be willing to let him go if their compensation demands are met.”

The team from the south coast of England have done pretty well when moving on players and even managers, as seen from the deal that Chelsea agreed when buying Moises Caicedo and Graham Potter.