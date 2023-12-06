Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino warns his side about dangerous Manchester United duo



Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has issued a warning to his players about Manchester United attacking pair Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho.

United are set to host Chelsea at Old Trafford later this evening in a crucial Premier League clash.

Erik ten Hag will undoubtedly be keen to get the Red Devils back to winning ways following their defeat at the hands of Newcastle last week after a dismal display at St James’ Park.

Rashford was especially poor in attack and when taken off, the Englishman was visibly frustrated and could be seen sharing words with Sergio Reguilon on the United bench.

Garnacho was equally unimpactful.

However, ahead of the match at the Theatre of Dreams, Pochettino was quick to point out the threat posed by the two Carrington academy graduates.

The Argentine coach said, “They have very good players. They have pace with their offensive players and so we cannot allow them to transition.”

“We need to be careful in the way we finish and lose the ball, I think we need to be clever because they have pace through Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho who can transition really fast. We need to try to dominate and put pressure by playing in their half and I think that will be the challenge for us.”

The last time Pochettino faced Ten Hag in the dugout was when Tottenham Hotspur met Ajax in the semi-final of the 2019 Champions League.

The Chelsea managed explained that he’s looking forward to coming up against Ten Hag once more.

“I think everyone was talking about him and Ajax so for me he’s a fantastic coach and a great manager. I think it will be good to see him after four years because we have not had the pleasure to play him since the semi-final. Now we have the possibility to see him again.”

The game is set to kick off at 20:15 BST

