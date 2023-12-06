Confirmed Man United XI vs Chelsea: Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Kobbie Mainoo benched



Marcus Rashford has been dropped by Erik ten Hag for Manchester United’s Premier League game with Chelsea today.

Ten Hag recalls Antony to the starting line-up in Rashford’s place, with Alejandro Garnacho keeping ownership of the left wing spot.

Anthony Martial is also benched and is replaced by Rasmus Hojlund.

In midfield, Kobbie Mainoo also drops to the bench and is replaced by Sofyan Amrabat, who partners Scott McTominay with Bruno Fernandes ahead of them.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is another to have been pulled from the starting XI. Diogo Dalot returns to right back, Luke Shaw to left back and Victor Lindelof returns to partner Harry Maguire at centre back.

Andre Onana is in goal.

At 18 years of age, Mainoo is likely to be rotated but the other changes could be seen as a response to their lackadaisical displays against Newcastle on Sunday.

All four appear on the bench.

There is a spot of good news for United as Jonny Evans is fit enough to be named among the substitutes. Curiously, he appears to replace Raphael Varane, who unless injured looks to have slipped even further down the centre-back pecking order.

The above are joined by Altay Bayindir, Sergio Reguilon, Facundo Pellistri and Donny van de Beek.

Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount and Amad Diallo are all still injured.

Jadon Sancho is still banished following a bust-up with Ten Hag.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 8.15pm.