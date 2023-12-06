Erik ten Hag lavishes praise on his side’s attitude versus Chelsea

Erik ten Hag’s side responded brilliantly from an abject showing last weekend, by beating Chelsea on Wednesday night.

It was a much improved performance which saw the Red Devils create many more chances and the majority of players putting in admirable effort.

This is in stark contrast to what happened at St James’ Park.

Ten Hag seemed to share the sentiment as he told Amazon Prime Video Sport that, “it´s about results but you need a good performance to get the right result”.

Commenting on the game last weekend the Dutchman said, “we’re always talking about Newcastle but we played three games last week, we played two good ones but everyone talks about the bad”.

The manager went on to defend his side by claiming, “this is a good side and a good dressing room”. A recent report by Sky Sports suggested that the manager had lost 50% of the dressing room but this performance will go a long way to dispel such rumours.

The former Ajax coach also discussed the need the team felt to undo the negativity surrounding the club following such an insipid display versus Newcastle. “We wanted to put things right that’s clear. The crowd is always behind us, but we always have to please them”.

The Dutch coach then went on to praise the quality of the Premier League as a whole.

“This league is very strong and as you say everyone can beat everyone. When you don’t bring it in this league you get killed. If we don’t bring it on Saturday, we get killed”.

Ten Hag continued by stating that neither he nor his teams will be resting on their laurels for too long, however.

The man in the Old Trafford hotseat claimed, “when you win you can enjoy for 24 hours, but when you lose you should only mourn for 24 hours”.

The Dutchman, who has had a tetchy mood with the press this week asserted that, “the press should be always good, not only today. We stepped up in comparison with Saturday”.

The Manchester United manager will be hoping to see more of the same from his side in a crucial match against Bournemouth, as United aim to continue to close the gap on the top four as they are now only three points behind Manchester City.

Then, two mouth-watering contests in a must-win tie versus Bayern Munich and then a chance to avenge last year’s 7-0 drubbing at Anfield. This year’s United have been very much in the mould of Jekyll and Hyde. Let’s hope the right one turns up more frequently in what is a crucial festive month of football.