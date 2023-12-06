Fabrizio Romano gives his take on Marcus Rashford’s place at Manchester United amid criticism

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed Marcus Rashford’s current thoughts and his status at Manchester United amid the player’s continued struggles this season.

While the England international netted 30 goals in all competitions for Man United last season, he has been unable to repeat his heroics this term, scoring just two goals and registering only one assist in the Premier League.

In addition, the 26 year old has faced several issues off the field.

His brother was arrested under a battery charge while on vacation in Miami.

This was followed by the passing of his cousin, to whom Rashford dedicated his goal against Everton.

Although United manager Erik ten Hag praised captain Bruno Fernandes for allowing Rashford to take his penalty in the 3-0 win over Everton, former United captain Roy Keane blasted the decision, exclaiming, “He’s giving toffee out there to Bruno for passing on the ball for the penalty. Absolute b***** rubbish. Absolute rubbish coming out with that.”

Keane went on to emphasize that United have a way to go in order to compete with the Premier League’s best teams.

Following United’s 1-0 loss to Newcastle United last weekend, club legend Paul Scholes blasted Rashford in particular, questioning his work ethic and even going as far as to suggest that he has been causing more harm than good to the team.

Still, Harry Maguire, who is no stranger to criticism, came to his teammate’s defence, insisting that he has been working hard to find his form.

In an article for CaughtOffside, Romano decided to provide his take on Rashford’s current predicament.

According to the journalist, Rashford is happy to be at Old Trafford and trusts the club and Ten Hag.

He also implored fans to reserve judgment of the 26-year-old stating, “We can’t switch from Rashford being one of the best players in the world last season to “needs a change” now, that is football.”

Romano went on to remind everyone that it’s the entire United lineup that’s struggling to find form, not just Rashford.

With United set to host Chelsea at Old Trafford on Wednesday, Rashford will surely hope to receive an opportunity from Ten Hag to make a strong impact on the game so that he may silence his critics and begin a season turnaround.