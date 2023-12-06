Harry Maguire wins Premier League Player of the Month award for November

Despite suffering a turbulent start to the Premier League season, Manchester United won all three of their league games in November.

United beat Fulham, Luton Town and Everton in the last month, keeping a trio of clean sheets in the process.

The strong defensive form led to centre-back Harry Maguire winning the Premier League Player of the Month award for November.

🔴 Harry Maguire is the Premier League Player of the Month for November. pic.twitter.com/gV9VBGPAPN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 6, 2023

The accolade marks a stunning turnaround for Maguire who looked to be on his way out of Old Trafford in the summer.

The 30-year-old was stripped of the captaincy due to his poor form since Erik ten Hag’s arrival and United were open to offers for the player.

However, a defensive injury crisis handed Maguire a chance at redemption and it’s a chance he has grasped with both hands.

With his United career hanging by a thread, the latest return to the first team was surely make-or-break for the Englishman.

Maguire was especially outstanding in the two away wins at Craven Cottage and Goodison Park, winning everything in the air and playing forward effectively when in possession.

His form has kept World Cup winner Raphael Varane out of the team with Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and now Luke Shaw partnering him on the left side of defence.

Maguire is now arguably the first defensive name on the team sheet and is likely to partner Lisandro Martinez when the Argentine returns from injury.

Question marks still remain over the long-term future of the centre-half but his performance levels this season have eased the pressure on his shoulders.

However, after losing their first league fixture in December and with a tricky looking festive fixture list on the horizon, Maguire will be tested to his limits in the coming weeks.

Ten Hag will be desperate for his former captain to maintain his levels throughout the next period and help lift the mood around the club, which is sombre to say the least at present.

United entertain Chelsea at Old Trafford on Wednesday in a perfect game for Maguire and his teammates to kick start their jam-packed Christmas schedule.