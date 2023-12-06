“Jumped before he was pushed”: Sir Jim Ratcliffe did not force Richard Arnold to resign as Man United CEO



Sir Jim Ratcliffe was not behind the shock resignation of Richard Arnold from his role as Manchester United CEO.

Last month, it was confirmed that Arnold would leave United before the end of the year, with Ratcliffe closing in on a partial 25% investment into the club.

A report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that after months of delays and due process, the Glazers and Ratcliffe have made a decision to put out a public announcement on the INEOS billionaire’s investment in the coming days.

The move, which will see the British businessman essentially become a minority owner, is contingent on being granted sporting control.

It’s understood that Ratcliffe has already identified key personnel to spearhead his vision at Old Trafford as he seeks to bring the glory days back at United.

Transfer expert Paul Mitchell is thought to be a prime candidate to take over as United’s next sporting director, with the future of John Murtough far from certain.

Ex-Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus chief Jean-Claude Blanc is also under strong consideration to become the Red Devils’ CEO.

At the moment, Patrick Stewart is serving as interim CEO.

The Daily Mail reports that contrary to popular belief, Ratcliffe did not play a role in Arnold’s exit from United.

“Richard Arnold jumped before he was pushed at Manchester United – but football director John Murtough is keen to work within the new set-up when Ineos start moving into Old Trafford next week.”

“Confidential understands that Ratcliffe did not ask Arnold to go, but the United CEO knew the writing was on the wall and decided to announce his decision to leave on his own terms before the end of the year.”

“There is also a question mark over Murtough’s future as Ineos focus on United’s recruitment policy. However, sources say he remains fully engaged in his role and highly visible at Carrington, and wants to continue in the job.”

