Juventus reconsidering Jadon Sancho deal due to costs involved



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is under enormous pressure to improve the club’s fortunes ahead of a difficult festive fixture period.

United succumbed to their 10th defeat of the current campaign at the weekend against Newcastle and the British media came out all guns blazing against the manager.

There have been widespread reports of dressing room revolt over the manager’s tactics, his training methods, and even his mishandling of Jadon Sancho.

Sancho transfer

The squad are reportedly unhappy with moles within their ranks and Ten Hag has doubled down by banning journalists from the Chelsea pre-match press conference.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe must come in and end player power which is currently rampant across Carrington. That includes moving on players who are adding to the toxicity.

One talented star whose attitude has been questioned by the manager and his peers is Sancho, who is currently banished from the first team.

The Englishman had responded to the manager’s claims of not giving his all in training by accusing the manager of preferential treatment via a social media statement.

The Dutch manager was open to reintegrating him back into the squad if he apologised but despite the involvement of his national team colleagues, the winger has refused to do so.

He has been removed from the first-team WhatsApp group and barred from utilising first-team facilities at Carrington. The player will likely be moved on in January.

Juve backing away from deal

Juventus have been mentioned as being active suitors for his signature with even the prospect of a loan deal being discussed.

But now as per Tuttosport, the Old Lady are reconsidering their stance due to the costs involved in the deal. Sancho’s market value has taken a major hit but it is still quite substantial and his wages are also very high.

“Sancho is liked but the operation has costs considered excessive at the moment,” the report stated with the Turin outfit now looking at Georgiy Sudakov, the Shakhtar Donetsk playmaker.

Whether Ratcliffe can come in and broker a truce between Ten Hag and the English winger remains to be seen. But the winger must improve his attitude first if there is to be any hope of a positive resolution.