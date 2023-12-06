Manchester United 2-1 Chelsea: Player Ratings



Manchester United beat Chelsea 2-1 tonight at Old Trafford. Here are our player ratings for the game-

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 7- Great, proactive save to deny Nicolas Jackson in the first half and some good passes in the buildup. Arguably could have gotten to Palmer’s tame shot but it was well-placed.

Diogo Dalot 7- Did an excellent job going forward and pushing Chelsea back with some quality crosses. A bit suspect defensively but Mudryk’s finishing let him off.

Victor Lindelof 6- Showed Palmer inside on his stronger foot from which he got the shot away. Worryingly subbed off at half-time.

Harry Maguire 6.5- A bit too eager to make a difference in the attacking box which left gaps in defence that was ultimately exploited by Palmer. Was good otherwise, especially cutting out Chelsea’s attack at the source by stepping up.

Luke Shaw 7.5- His importance to the team is remarkably clear with each game as he gets his form and fitness back. Makes other players look good with his progressive passing.

Scott McTominay 7.5- He did it again. Underwhelming for the whole game, came alive in the box at the right moment to score twice. The question is- Is the exchange for control in the middle for more goals worth it in the long run?

Sofyan Amrabat 7- Started shakily as he was hurried on the ball repeatedly leading to bad passes but grew into it as United bossed the proceedings.

Antony 7.5- His best game this season as he looked like a big upgrade over Rashford just by virtue of working hard. Fluffed some chances but good contributor to attacking moves. Won the penalty.

Alejandro Garnacho 8- The rise continued with another established performance as he gave Cucurella a torrid time. Things looked like happening every time he was on the ball.

Bruno Fernande 7- Missed a penalty to mark United’s great start to the game and that doesn’t happen often. That miss just summed up the season. Crucial in everything other phase, sometimes functioning as almost a one-man midfield.

Rasmus Hojlund 6- Largely anonymous as the wait for his first PL goal continues. Had an easy shot saved early on and couldn’t get on the end of other chances.

Substitutes:

Sergio Reguilon 7- Was a doubtful sub but added a lot of energy and thrust to United’s attacks after coming on. Perfect chaotic game for his skillset.

Marcus Rashford 6- Came on late but not much impact.

Jonny Evans 6- Not much impact. Came on to shore up the defence.

Erik ten Hag: The performance can’t be faulted, especially in an attacking sense as the forwards’ wastefulness prevented the scoreline from being comfortable. Midfield balance is still suspect.

