Scott McTominay hints at key Erik ten Hag change in training that helped secure 2-1 win vs. Chelsea



Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has indicated that Erik ten Hag’s switch from heavy-based training sessions to lighter drills before the Chelsea match helped the team win against the Blues.

United beat Chelsea by two goals to one at Old Trafford.

McTominay, who is currently experiencing a rich vein of goalscoring form, grabbed a sensational brace.

The Scotland international spoke to Amazon Prime after the final whistle and gave his verdict on the match. He opened up about the change in training sanctioned by Ten Hag.

This season, United have had a crippling injury crisis, with up to 17 different players having been unavailable at various points of the campaign due to physical setbacks.

It was suggested that Ten Hag’s intense training sessions could be partly to blame for several United players picking up non-contact muscular injuries.

McTominay told Amazon, “The way that we approached the game [was vital to win against Chelsea]. A lot of light training sessions to keep energy, to keep fresh and go for the next game as they come thick and fast.”

“It is a night that we can be happy with and one that we should build on.”

McTominay is now United’s top goalscorer this term with six goals. He said about this, “I’ve always enjoyed getting in the box, and maybe on a different night, I could have had one or two more if I had calmed down on my last one for my hat trick, but that’s football.”

“I’m delighted to score two, but all the boys, Antony, Bruno [Fernandes], Harry Maguire; I could name a list of players who were world-class tonight.”

“But we have to show that consistently, which has not been the case of late.”

No doubt McTominay will be keen to add to his goal tally when United take on Bournemouth on Saturday.

