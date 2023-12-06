Sofyan Amrabat bosses the midfield as Manchester United beat Chelsea in 2-1 win



Manchester United clinched all three points after beating Chelsea by two goals to one at Old Trafford.

A sensational Scott McTominay brace in either half was enough to ensure United got back to winning ways in the Premier League and relieve some of the pressure that was mounting on Erik ten Hag and his players.

United only had 44% of the ball to Chelsea’s 56% possession.

Ten Hag’s men registered nine shots on target from their total 28 cracks at goal. In comparison, Chelsea had 13 total shots but only three of those required Andre Onana to swing into action.

United put together 388 passes with a success rate of 85%.

Chelsea strung 508 passes with a pass accuracy of 86%.

Crucial to the Red Devils’ success against the Blues was Sofyan Amrabat. He started as his side’s deepest-lying midfielder in a trio also consisting of McTominay and Bruno Fernandes.

Against Chelsea’s big-money midfield, Amrabat bossed the middle of the park and was vital in putting out whatever little threat Mauricio Pochettino’s stars posed.

During the 90 minutes he was on the pitch, the Moroccan had 61 touches of the ball to his name.

He successfully delivered 45 of the 49 passes he attempted, amassing a personal pass accuracy of 92%.

The Fiorentina loanee made one key pass. Amrabat embarked on two dribbles and came out on top in both instances.

He delved into seven ground duels and won five of them. The 27-year-old was not required to contest any challenges aerially.

Amrabat also had three tackles to his name.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

Certainly, Amrabat has put himself in contention to be included in the starting XI once more when United take on Bournemouth on Saturday.

