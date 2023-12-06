Zenit St Petersburg’s Danil Krugovoy backs teammate Nuraly Alip to forge “excellent partnership” with Harry Maguire



Zenit St Petersburg star Danil Krugovoy has backed teammate and reported Manchester United target Nuraly Alip to successfully slot in next to Harry Maguire if an Old Trafford move were to get over the line.

Last month, a report covered by The Peoples Person suggested that United are admirers of Alip and had even sent scouts to watch the 23-year-old in action.

Erik ten Hag is clearly on the hunt for defensive reinforcements ahead of upcoming transfer windows. This season, the Red Devils have conceded far too many easy and cheap goals.

The backline has not been as strong, solid and resolute as it was last term.

This has partly been due to key injuries suffered by key players at different points of the campaign. The likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane and Sergio Reguilon have all experienced fitness issues.

At the moment, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia are recovering from long-term physical setbacks.

United have been linked to players such as Antonio Silva, Jean-Clair Todibo, Marc Guehi, Goncalo Inacio and of course St Petersburg’s Alip just to mention a few names.

Former United winger Andre Kanchelskis recently opened up on the rumours suggesting Alip could be on his way to England and declared his hope that such reports were true.

Danil Krugovoy has now publicly backed his teammate at the Russian outfit to quickly find his feet at the Theatre of Dreams.

Krugovoy is Zenit’s first-choice left-back and regularly plays alongside Alip.

He spoke to Bombadir and said that United would be in good hands with a centre-back pairing of Alip and the rejuvenated Maguire.

Krugovoy remarked, “They will have an excellent partnership, Maguire and Alip.”

Since joining Zenit in 2021 from Kairat, Alip has been crucial in helping his current side win two Russian Premier League titles.

