Amad Diallo returns to full first-team training, Manchester United confirm



Manchester United’s dwindling attacking ranks due to form, injury, and disputes are about to get a shot in the arm.

The club have confirmed that Amad Diallo has returned to full training with the first-team squad.

The statement said that the player has completely recovered from the knee injury which he sustained in the pre-season.

The Ivorian had to be subbed off on July 23 against Arsenal when he went down with a non-contact issue.

It has ruled him out of action since as Erik ten Hag juggled his options in attack, especially after Jadon Sancho’s unforeseen exile from the first team.

🚨🔴 Good news for Man United today as Amad Diallo returns to full training with the first-team squad. “Amad gets back to fitness after a knee injury”, the club confirm. pic.twitter.com/3IRGLFub9M — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 7, 2023

There was great hope for Amad’s breakout this season after an excellent loan spell at Sunderland last season had him named as Championship’s Young Player of the Year.

He guided the Black Cats to an unexpected playoff finish in the second division as he finally looked at home in English football.

The pre-season this year had also started encouragingly before the injury cruelly drew the curtains on his breakthrough.

Now confirmed as returning to first-team training, it can be expected that the club will be cautious with his reintroduction into the thick of things.

Fortunately for Amad, there are no international breaks till March and the fixtures come non-stop.

This will allow him to build his match fitness back up with substitute appearances while also giving Ten Hag an option from the bench unlike any of his other wingers.

While the current crop is more “run and gun” type of players, Amad’s silky touch around the box can be crucial in unlocking deep defences, a running issue this season for United.

Fans and the club will hope that the worst is behind the player and he can start playing up to the vast potential United saw in him when they splashed nearly £38 million if add-ons are met.

