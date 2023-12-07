Announcement for Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Man United deal set to be delayed further due to “legal structural” issues



Manchester United fans are set to wait a bit longer before an official announcement to confirm Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial investment into the club is made.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Sir Jim and the Glazers had made the decision to make their arrangement public in the coming days, possibly as early as next week.

However, according to the reliable Daily Mail reporter Mike Keegan, there is now a strong chance that this will not happen as soon as was initially anticipated.

As per Keegan, a new date for the official announcement has been set.

“Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s 25 per cent stake in Manchester United is now not expected to be announced until the week after next.”

“Mail Sport understands that officials had hoped to broadcast the arrival of the Ineos billionaire ahead of Tuesday’s Bayern Munich fixture at Old Trafford.”

“However, sources in the US have disclosed that ‘legal structural’ matters have pushed the date back.”

Keegan adds that the deal which will essentially make Sir Jim a minority owner of United is not in danger of falling through and there are not thought to be any significant obstacles or concerns that would end the process.

However, it’s understood that fans – many of whom view Sir Jim’s imminent arrival as the beginning of the end for the Glazers – could be left slightly frustrated by the constant delays and false dawns.

The Mail further states that should the issues holding up the announcement persist until the upcoming Christmas break, the official communication could be paused until the turn of the year – those involved hope that this will not be necessary.

After the announcement, Sir Jim will have to wait for around six to eight weeks for approval before finally getting to work.

All signs point to the fact that the INEOS billionaire will not be in charge to oversee United’s activities in the winter transfer window.

