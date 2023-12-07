Antony’s tenacious display against Chelsea shows he is back on the right track



Manchester United bounced back from their weekend abomination by outperforming Chelsea 2-1 at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The win was mainly down to the energy levels and determination shown by the players and manager Erik ten Hag deserves praise for being brave with his team selection.

Changes needed to be made after that horror show against Newcastle and a less brave manager would have played Marcus Rashford, after all, he was last season’s top scorer.

Antony a breath of fresh air

But the Dutchman played Antony on the right, who displayed tenacity and was always there for the team, be it in attack or while tracking back.

The Brazilian has no goals or assists this season but he should have had his first assist of the season when he won a penalty after a foul on him inside the box by Enzo Fernandez.

Bruno Fernandes ended up missing from the spot but the Brazilian did not let the miss affect him as he kept going and was a constant thorn on the right side.

He had 52 touches and made two key passes while creating one big chance, a sharp cry from what the Mancunian had produced a couple of days back.

He was not shy to shoot as well, having one shot on target, and one off target, and saw two attempts blocked (stats via Sofascore).

Tenacious Antony

His teammates gave him the ball in tight areas, and the Brazil international made efficient use of his quick feet, drawing the defender in and winning four fouls in the process.

His tenacious side helped him win seven duels, while he also made two tackles, showcasing he was ready to get dirty to help his side clinch victory.

Starting from his performance against Galatasaray in the Champions League last week, the former Ajax star is showing that he is slowly regaining his touch after a tough start to his second campaign in Manchester.

Now his effort needs to translate into goals and assists and that will help ease the pressure on him. Ten Hag needs more from his attacking players and Antony has the talent to provide it.

His display was a reminder of his talents and he should keep his place for the upcoming game against Bournemouth as well.