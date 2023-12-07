Borussia Dortmund planning shock swap deal for Jadon Sancho



Borussia Dortmund are planning a “spectacular” swap deal for Jadon Sancho in January, according to a report by Bild.

The German newspaper reveals Sebastian Kehl, the Sports Director at Dortmund, is actively “working” on a deal which could see Donyell Malen move in the opposite direction.

As explained in greater detail here, Manchester United have previously been linked with Malen, who has fallen out of favour at Dortmund this season.

The Dutch forward recently signed with SEG Agency – the same company who represent Erik ten Hag and helped facilitate Rasmus Hojlund’s blockbuster summer transfer to Old Trafford.

There have even been questions asked of the agency, such is the frequency with which United appear to use their services following Ten Hag’s appointment as manager.

The Peoples Person’s report indicated United would be “offered the chance” to sign Malen, should Sancho first depart to the Signal Iduna Park.

The Dutchman’s versatility – capable of both playing out wide or up front – may be a welcome addition to a team who has struggled in the final third this season.

Hojlund, in particular, would benefit from additional firepower to lighten the burden placed upon him.

The report by Bild is now directly linking the deals for Sancho and Malen, however.

The German newspaper contends the two clubs could agree a “swap deal” for their two unwanted players, with Malen possessing a “clear goal: a move to England.”

Similarly, Sancho is thought to be open to a return to Germany – the league in which he first flourished with such promise. The winger is reported to be in constant contact with Dortmund officials, with a view to a move in January.

What is absolutely certain, however, is that the current stand-off between Sancho and Ten Hag – who fell out at the beginning of September – needs a resolution. Otherwise a dark cloud will continue to hang over Old Trafford, manifesting itself in the type of dressing room leaks we’ve seen over the past few days.

