Erik ten Hag not holding his breath over backing during January transfer window



Manchester United returned to winning ways with a commanding 2-1 victory against Chelsea in their Premier League game at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

In the lead-up to the game, manager Erik ten Hag was put under immense pressure by the British media with several rumours emanating about a broken dressing room full of unhappy players.

The Red Devils got a deserved victory, thanks to the manager’s brave decision to drop underperforming stars like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial but he knows a lot more has to come from his squad if they are to salvage the current campaign.

ETH’s challenges

Injuries have robbed the manager of the chance to consistently pick his strongest XI while he has also seen his big-name players struggle in the face of adversity.

Goals have been hard to come by in the Premier League while the lack of balance in the middle and at the back have seen the team concede the second-most goals in the group stage of the Champions League.

It is clear that he needs help during January but Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s delayed entry likely means he will not be able to back the club during the winter transfer window.

When posed the question about winter recruitment by United We Stand Fanzine editor Andy Mitten (via The Times), Ten Hag defiantly responded, “I don’t think so. And if so the approach from United should be that if you can improve your team then you should do.

“What we expect from every player coming to Carrington every day is for them to give their maximum, to give their best.”

The former Ajax coach is not holding his breath for backup, knowing the perils of navigating around the notoriously difficult winter market.

ETH on January window and Sancho

“As a club you have to look for improvements, so if you can find better and it’s realistic financially and with FFP [financial fair play] I think the club has to go with it.

“But realistically, in relation to the market, most of the time you don’t attract the best players in the winter. The top, top players will not leave their clubs in the winter. It’s players who are disappointed or injured or not the right fit.”

Given United’s lack of funds this season, unless outgoings can be arranged, not much in terms of incomings are expected and this shows Ten Hag will need to work his magic to get the players to perform under such challenging circumstances.

The manager does still have the option of reintegrating Jadon Sancho into the team to solve the lack of goals problem. Plenty of players feel the winger has been harshly treated and the Dutchman should have acted differently.

“No, I would not do anything different,” was Ten Hag’s response. A strict disciplinarian, he is trying his best to raise standards and the INEOS chairman should help him end rampant player power at Old Trafford.