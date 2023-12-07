Gianluca di Marzio states that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is destined for a top five club in the world

The Italian transfer expert, Gianluca Di Marzio, has stated that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is destined to join one of the top five clubs in the world.

The Sky Sport journalist, made some statements on the matter to Geo Team during the evening of the Gran Galà del Calcio in Milan.

According to ilnapolista, the transfer expert stated that “I think Kvaratskhelia is a top player and has had an incredible impact at Napoli and in European football. He is still growing. I don’t agree with those who say that Kvara isn’t playing at his talent level this year.”

The reporter was quick to lay the blame on Napoli as a club who are having a tough year and believes that the Georgian possesses the character to turn it around.

The Napoli winger burst onto the scene last year in his debut season for the team, scoring 14 goals in 43 games as the side from Naples won their first league title since 1990.

However, this season has not been anything like last season for the southern Italian club as they currently sit fifth and eleven points off Inter Milan at the top of the table.

As Di Marzio alluded to, the winger is still in good form despite criticism. According to Sofascore, he has scored four goals in his last five games for club and country. The Georgian was given a score of 8.2, as he netted two goals for his nation against Scotland.

Furthermore, the 22 year old was credited with a 7.4 rating and found the back of the net in a 2-1 win away versus Atalanta.

Kvaratskhelia has been linked with top clubs and specifically Manchester United, many times before. The Peoples Person reported in September that he was admired at United and could be on the list of many Premier League clubs for next season.

Di Marzio builds on this by stating “I don’t know if we’ll see him at Napoli next year, I only know that Kvara’s destiny is to play for one of the top 5 clubs in the world like Real Madrid, Barcelona or Manchester United.”

The winger was also talking at the event and whilst he laid out his loyalty to Napoli, he did not close the door on a future move.

The player claimed, “first of all I can say that at the moment I am 100% focused on Napoli. I’m doing my best to help my team.” He also went on to say, “at the moment I am 100% focused on Napoli. There are important games ahead, it’s an important season. I feel very happy in Naples”.

However, Kvaratskhelia asserted the typical mantra players tend to live by and told reporters, “as for the future, there are many good clubs I would like to play for.”

Worryingly for anyone who wants to see the Georgia international in a Red Devils’ shirt, he declared his love for another big club. “As for Real Madrid, I can say that it was a passion of my childhood”.

With United’s well documented struggle for goals and the strong chance that Jadon Sancho will leave the club, a move for a player of the Napoli winger’s pedigree would unite fans in excitement. However, until the ongoing takeover process is complete, it is difficult to imagine it happening.